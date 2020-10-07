By Segun Giwa

Mr Agboola Ajayi, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State and the candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), has said he is sure of victory and will be declared the winner of the Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election.

Ajayi, who said this on Wednesday in Owo Local Government Area of the state during his campaign tour, said he had all it takes to defeat other candidates in the election.

He said the threat of violence before, during and after the election was an empty one as security agencies would be on the ground to protect lives and property.

The ZLP candidate told the residents not to panic during the Saturday’s election but go out and cast their votes.

Ajayi expressed regret at the violence that had claimed people’s lives during the clashes among rival political parties.

He advised his supporters not to take arms against anybody but should go out, vote and make sure their votes count.

“We are here to campaign. We are not here to fight anybody. Please, don’t allow anybody to provoke you. Vote and protect your votes,” he said.

