By Martha Agas

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has congratulated Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, on his appointment as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

Appointment of Nuhu followed the death of Alhaji Shehu Idris on Sept. 20, after 45 years reign.

Plateau Governor Simon Lalong who is the Chairman of NGF, said in a statement released by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Monday in Jos that the appointment is a good development.

He congratulated the people of the Zauzzau Emirate, Kaduna State on the appointment.

”We rejoice with you over this worthy opportunity given to you by God, to serve your people like your ancestors did and also surpass their achievements because of the rich heritage they have passed down to you.

“Your exposure and experience hightens the excitement, that by the help of Almighty God, you will improve the lives of the people and also make valuable contributions to national development,”he said.

Lalong reminded the monarch that he was ascending the throne at a time when the nation and Northern region in particular, was facing serious challenges of insecurity, poverty, illiteracy and health burden in spite of its rich human and material endowments.

He assured the new Emir that the forum would support his reign and look forward to benefiting from his wisdom and influence, to emancipate the region from the myriad of challenges confronting it.

NAN