By Oluwafemi Ojo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate for the Ondo state election, Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), has dismissed speculations making the round that Idanre lands will be threatened under his watch as governor.

Jegede gave the assurance earlier on Wednesday at the Palaces of the monarch of Alade-Idanre, the Alade Okin, Oba Olusegun Akinbola, and that of Idanre, the Owa, Oba Federick Aroloye when he visited the communities as part of his campaign tour.

“I am a senior advocate. I am not after your lands, please ignore all these concocted stories from our opponents who are feeling threatened about your decision to vote for PDP in Saturday’s election.

“Yes, I am from Akure but I have lived all my life enjoying the good relationship between Idanre and Akure and we should not allow these detractors to create disaffection between us in the name of politics.

“I am not a land grabber and I am not pedestrian in thinking, by the grace of God,” he assured.

He also assured thousands of his supporters who trooped out to receive him despite a downpour, that he would do his best to alleviate the sufferings of the masses.

Jegede promised to put in place basic amenities currently lacking in Idanre and its environs.

These amenities, he said, include road, light, water, affordable healthcare, and quality and bearable educational fee regime.

Oba Federick Aroloye urged the candidate to assist the communities in Idanre kingdom by fixing their deplorable roads, especially the road linking Idanre with Ofosu.

NAN