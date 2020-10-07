By Aminu Garko/Minna

The Police Command in Niger state has arrested four suspects with human head in Sabon Pegi, Mashegu Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Adamu Usman, said the men were arrested on October 3, at about 17:30 hours.

” Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects exhumed and severed the human head from kanti village grave yard”,

During interrogation ,the suspects confessed that they were contracted to get the human head for a sum of N 200,000 by one Nasiru Snu of Koko of Kebbi state and Mohammadu of Sabon Pegi currently at large.

The Commissioner said that case under investigation and effort to arrest the fleeing suspects is ongoing.