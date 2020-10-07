Chelsea’s forward, Olivier Giroud has surpassed Michel Platini’s record to become France’s second-highest goal scorer.

The forward made his 100th appearance on Wednesday for France in a friendly against Ukraine and scored two goals in the match.

The goals increased his tally to 42.

He is now one goal above Michel Platini who scored 41 goals for France during his time.

Giroud now has only Thierry Henry’s record of 51 goals to beat.

The former Arsenal striker captained Les Bleus in their 7-1 rout of Ukraine.

The other five goals were scored by Eduardo Camavinga, Corentin Tolisso, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and an own goal by Vitalii Mykolenko.

Ukraine already lost the match in the first half.

However, they got a consolation goal in the second half from Viktor Tsigankov strike.

France scored three more goals afterwards to seal the match.