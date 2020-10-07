By Benson Michael

A lucky Jumia Customer, Emeka Oscar Chukwumanjo, has emerged winner of a Suzuki Power Bike in the Jumia-Nestle raffle draw held last week in Lagos. He was handed the prize at a presentation ceremony held on Friday.

Oscar, a native of Anambra State, resident in Satellite Town axis of Lagos, qualified for the draw after ordering a 1kg Milo Refill from Jumia.

Oscar emerged the lucky one among hundreds of names who qualified for the draw to win the grand prize. The draw was monitored by a representative of the National Lottery Regulations Commission.

While receiving his prize, Oscar who is a Forex trader said he was extremely surprised when contacted that he won a brand new Power Bike. Though he is a frequent customer on the Jumia platform, he said he never believed he could win such a big prize.

“I was surprised when I received the call from Jumia. I have been a long-time customer on the Jumia platform. My family shop twice every week on Jumia, it is the preferred online platform for me. I am delighted to have won this.”

Head of Marketing, Jumia Nigeria, Olajumoke Bolu-Kujero said the prize is just one of the many benefits customers stand to get when they shop on Jumia.

“We partner with major brands to bring the best products to customers at most affordable prices. And beyond being able to save more, customers get the opportunity of winning prices and added incentives such as free delivery and more,” she said.

Nestle is one of the several top global brands that have partnered with Africa’s foremost e-commerce platform, Jumia, to make their products easily accessible to customers. The partnership is also making products of this brand more affordable for customers, thus enabling them to save more while shopping on the platform.

“We also tested this with some brick and mortar stores, but opted to collaborate with Jumia as the only online platform because it is the strongest e-commerce platform in Nigeria.” said Peter Otu, Head Modern Trade, Nestle Nigeria.