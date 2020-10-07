Falz

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Folarin Falz Falana, a Nigerian music artiste and son of popular human rights activist, Femi Falana, has again called for the eradication of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

Unlike other celebrities, it seems Falz is hellbent on leading a peaceful protest in Lagos.

The protest is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 8 and this tweet from Falana confirms it.

He wrote; ”Tomorrow morning, we move out for the #EndSARS protest! We are not out to cause trouble, but our voices must be heard! 10 am we link up at the Lekki tollgate”.

