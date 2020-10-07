Rave of the moment and ex Big Brother Naija housemate Erica Nlewedim, got a surprise get together party by her friends. We guess she had an amazing time.

The actress and commercial model from London, England who just became famous, has been about one event or the other, since leaving the BBN house.

Taking to Instagram she said “I was surprised by my friends and we had such a great time! I love you guys!”

Here are photos from the outing which had guests like media personalities Denrele Edun, Uti Nwachukwu and a host of others.

The actor started dating fellow housemate and billionaire son Kiddwaya while in the game, which earned the couple so much love, popularity and fanbase.