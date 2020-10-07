Lauretta Onochie, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, has once again condemned the voices of Nigerians calling for the end of Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The Nigeria Police Force’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad has been under attack since Saturday over recurring brutality, extortion and extrajudicial killings.

Onochie in her first response on Sunday described the protest as a “coordinated attack by cybercriminals”. And again on Wednesday, she described the request by Nigerians as an “unachievable goal.”

While quoting the statement by the Nigeria Police Force in 2017 and 2020, Onochie insists that target should be place on punishing erring officers and not to scrap the squad.

“Whenever we set an unachievable goal, we get the same answer.

“Target should be on holding the Police to severely punish erring officers. That’s how to reform FSARS

“We can’t stop using water because someone drowned” – Me,” Onochie wrote on Twitter.

We can't scrap SARS (2017)

We cant scrap FSARS (2020)

–@PoliceNG

-Me — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) October 7, 2020