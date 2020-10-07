By Abankula

Another Dubai-bound Nigerian passenger has been arrested in Kano with 5,342 ATM cards, concealed in bean sacks, the second Nigerian to be so busted.

The unidentified Nigerian was arrested by the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

The Customs Area Comptroller, Mr Nasir Ahmed, handed the suspect to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday in Kano.

Ahmed said the suspect was arrested while about to board a Dubai-bound Ethopian Airlines flight.

In August, the Nigeria Customs also arrested a Dubai-bound Nigerian, Abubakar Ishaq at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, with 2,886 ATM cards, concealed in noodles.

Ishaq has also been handed over to the EFCC for investigation and prosecution.

Reported by NAN