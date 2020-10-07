By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State has recorded rising COVID-19 cases, as the national infection rate continues to nose-dive in the country.

Lagos had recorded zero Coronavirus infection on Monday, the first time in over six months.

But on Tuesday, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announced 118 new cases in Nigeria, with Lagos posting 41 fresh infections.

On Monday, Nigeria recorded 120 COVID-19 cases, two fewer than what was recorded on Tuesday.

National Coronavirus infection has been put at 59,583, with 51,308 survivors discharged and 1,113 deaths recorded.

No death was recorded on Tuesday, but four States recorded dozens of infections.

They are: Lagos (41 cases), Rivers (19 cases), Osun (17 cases) and Nasarawa (13 cases).

See full figures below

Lagos-41

Rivers-19

Osun-17

Nasarawa-13

Kaduna-5

Anambra-5

Edo-3

Ogun-3

Kwara-3

Ondo-3

Katsina-2

Niger-2

Plateau-1

Akwa Ibom-1

59,583 confirmed

51,308 discharged

1,113 deaths