COVID-19 has gutted Stephen Miller, a senior policy advisor to President Donald Trump.

Miller is the latest among Trump inner circle to contract the virus.

Miller tested positive for the virus on Tuesday after working remotely for the prior five days and testing negative every day through Monday, when Trump returned to the White House.

Miller is currently in quarantine, according to NBC News.

His wife, Katie Miller, tested positive for coronavirus in May.

But she returned to work as Vice President Mike Pence’s top spokeswoman after recovering from the infection.