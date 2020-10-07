By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Hit single “soco” written and recorded by Wizkid, featuring Terri, Spotless, and Ceeza Milli has been certified Gold in Canada.

Music Canada, a non-profit trade organization in the North American country certified the hit single.

The track released in 2018 has garnered over 83 million views on Youtube and over 200 million global streams. Soco in 2018 was one of the biggest Afrobeat song in the year.

The song was awarded song of the year and nominated for Best Pop single in the All Africa Music Awards.

Soco also was awarded the best collaboration at the soundCity MVP award festival in 2018.

The hit single gold certification does not come as a surprise. It marks as the first Nigerian label song to be certified in Canada.

Davido’s single fall, Wizkid, featuring Spotless and Ceeza Milli in Soco are the only Nigerian artists to have their music certified in Canada.

"SOCO" becomes the first ever Nigerian label song to be certified in Canada. — chartdata_nigeria (@chartdata_naija) October 7, 2020