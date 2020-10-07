President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

The meeting took place at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja with some members in attendance, while others participated virtually from their offices.

Those physically present with the President include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, and Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola among others.

The meeting is the last to be held before Buhari will lay the 2020 Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly.

The presentation has been scheduled for Thursday.