By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli has been appointed as the 19th Emir of Zazzau by the Kaduna State Government.

His appointment was approved by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Wednesday.

Bamalli succeeds HRH Alh. (Dr.) Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, 20th September 2020, after reigning for 45 years.

He is the first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years, following the demise in 1920 of his grandfather, Emir Dan Sidi.

