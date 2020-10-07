By Jennifer Okundia
Businesswoman and media personality Lilo keeps securing the money bag back to back, after coming out of the season 5 Big Brother Naija Lockdown show.
The dietitian from Lagos, Nigeria has just signed a brand ambassadorial deal with a skincare outfit, ‘Rixari Skin Secret’ which she’s excited and proud of.
Boluwatife Aderogba, aka Lilo, became prominent after taking part in the BBN game. She was the first to be evicted, as a result of her isolation from other housemates, whom she barely interacted with, except with her love interest Eric Oshiokhai.
The 23-year-old shared photos from the event of her new deal with the caption:
“Signed!
Can I hear somebody say “Another One” in DJ Khaled’s voice 💃
Sealed!
Waited so long to sign and announce this and we’re here now 🥁🥁
I am super excited and proud to announce that I am officially an ambassador of Rixari Skin Secret.
Tested @rixariskinsecrets and after trusting them I’m here to announce the best skincare brand to you.
Kindly follow and consult with @rixariskinsecrets for your skin goals”
In September, she also signed a deal as ‘deshapeables’ Brand Ambassador. She launched her clothing line ‘ADR by Lilo’ in the same month.
Heyyyy Lilovers, it’s here!! 🥳 THE NEW COLLECTION IS OUT The ADR by Lilo collection is available on @lilos_closet_ • This collection is specially dedicated to all my fans and supporters • It’s my first personal project outside the bbnaija house and this collection has been tailored to be gender neutral and pocket friendly to suit everyone and I hope you all fall in love with it as much as I have • Shop and Support me and my brand today!! #Lilo #TeamLilo #LiloLovers #Lilovers #LiloBBNaija #QueenLilo #Lilo #bbnaija #liloscloset #ARDbylilo
