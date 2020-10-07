By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode is wondering why Sahara Reporters is so obsessed with him to be publishing fake news about him.

Fani-Kayode said the online news portal has been churning out beer parlour rubbish about his private life.

He said the online portals had been brandishing him as a murderer or being a pedophile.

He lamented that the latest of Sahara Reporters’ fake news about him was that he is sponsoring a bring back Goodluck Jonathan campaign.

He wrote on his Facebook page: “I wonder why Sahara Reporters is so obsessed with me. If it is not that they are churning out fanciful and salacious beer parlour rubbish about my private life it is about me being a murderer or a pedophile.

“The latest is that I am SPONSORING a Bring Back GEJ campaign. Fake news!”

Fani-Kayode had tweeted recently suggesting on his twitter handle if Jonathan could be brought back after Aminu Shagari apologised to him for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Fani-Kayode received several bashing for his post.