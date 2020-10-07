Fitness enthusiast, media personality and bodybuilder Eric Oshiokhai has bagged a brand ambassadorial deal with a company which manages talents across Nigeria.

Eric Akhigbe is a final year student at the University of Lagos, a confident hunk who takes pride in his 1.95m height. He describes himself as a fun, competitive sports loving persona.

The 24 year old who hails from Edo State, rose to fame when he participated in the just concluded Big Brother Naija Lockdown show.

He did not only become the brand ambassador for “Cravendeel” but is also now being managed by the talent managing brand.

He wrote: It’s time to resume QUALITY work in STYLE

#henament #endorsed #brandambassador #cravendeel