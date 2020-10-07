By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Messages of congratulations have continued to pour for Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, the new Emir of Zazzau.

Among the well-wishers is former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, who prayed for a long reign for the 19th emir of Zazzau.

Also, members of Kaduna House of Assembly congratulated the new monarch.

The members prayed that God give Bamalli wisdom and strength to overcome the challenges he may encounter.

The governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello expressed confidence that the new emir will use his experience and exposure in the discharge of his duties.

The Northern Governors Forum through its chairman, Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong said Bamalli’s appointment is a good omen for the people of the Zazzau Emirate, Kaduna State, and Nigeria as a whole.

Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman also felicitated with the new Emir. He prayed that Allah will grant him a glorious, long, and peaceful reign.

The new Emir of Zazzau succeeds Alhaji Shehu Idris, who reigned for 45 years before his death on September 20.