With few days to the Ondo State governorship election, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Agboola Ajayi met again on Tuesday and signed a peace accord to ensure a violence-free election.

However, a mild drama happened at the end of the event as Akeredolu declined a request by the Master of Ceremonies for him to either shake hands, touch elbows, or embrace his ZLP opponent; the state deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi.

Akeredolu declined and simply waved at Ajayi. However, they both exchanged pleasantries with the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, by touching his elbow as requested by the MC.

Earlier, the three major contestants, Rotimi Akeredolu of APC, Eyitayo Jegede of PDP, and Agboola Ajayi of ZLP promised to abide by the terms of the accord.

They vow to eschew utterances and conducts that would encourage violence before, during, and after the elections.

The Chairman, NPC, and former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, who spoke via zoom, urged all stakeholders to commit to the spirit of the accord.

He said, “The governorship election in Ondo State is only a few days away and we want peace during and after the election. We want to see Nigeria as a place, where people come out peacefully and vote during the election without deprivation, and Ondo State deserves this.”

Other members of the peace committee include Bishop Mathew Kukah and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar.