By Alaba-Olusola Oke

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has described the choice of Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the party’s governorship candidate in Ondo election, as a good choice for continuity of progress in the state.

Buni, who is also the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this during a grand finale rally of APC in Akure on Wednesday.

“We want you to vote APC because a choice on Saturday is a choice between continuity and starting afresh.

“We know that Ondo State people are wise to choose continuity.

“APC is here to win the election. We are not to fight, but to sustain on mandate under the performing Gov. Akeredolu.

“Our message is: come out en masse and cast your vote to sustain continuity of progress,” Buni stated.

Also speaking, Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Bauchi State, and the Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, asked the people to cast their votes for APC in order to sustain the achievements recorded by the Akeredolu-led administration.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, the Chairman of the APC National Campaign Committee for Ondo State election, urged the party supporters in the state not to fight, but vote, saying they should defend their votes.

Sanwo-Olu noted that Akeredolu-led administration’s achievements were visible and felt in all sectors, hence the need for continuity.

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, stated that all APC governors were fully behind the re-election of Gov. Akeredolu.

According to him, all APC members are one family, united to ensure the return of Akeredolu.

Fayemi asked those with their voter cards to support Akeredolu through their votes come this Saturday.

Asking for support of non-indigenes in the state, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, explained that Akeredolu had performed creditably well in infrastructure, healthcare delivery and `welfarism’.

Bello added that if Akeredolu wins to come this Saturday the good governance will continue.

He advised the electorate not to be intimidated but said that APC would win in all 18 local government areas of the state.

He asked the opposition parties in the state to relax and wait for their season, stating that APC had the current season.

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo pleaded for continuity of Akeredolu-led administration so that the people would benefit more.

In his remarks, Gov. Akeredolu appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, all APC governors and national leaders of the party for their support and belief in him.

He noted that the support he had received from all council areas of the state was overwhelming, asking all and sundry to cast their votes for APC on Saturday.

Other dignitaries present were: Govs. Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), and Sani Bello (Niger).

Others were: Sen. Tayo Alasoadura, the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs; Sen. Ajayi Boroffice, the Deputy Senate Leader; Chief Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources; Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, among others.

NAN