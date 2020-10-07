By Jennifer Okundia

Nigeria’s Queen of Afro-House, dancer, songwriter and singer Niniola had a hair cut, and she’s shared snippets from the process on social media.

The recording artiste dropped her sophomore album, “Colours and Sounds“ this October, after releasing singles like ‘Fantasy‘ and ‘Addicted‘ earlier in the year.

“Meet my Twin Sister .. Colours and Sounds !!! The Album #COLOURSANDSOUNDS. So I had a hair cut and can’t wait to colour my natural hair …

“N:B Still rocking my wigs” she captioned her post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGCcbq3hli_/

The producers of her album include music icon and Verzuz co-founder, Timbaland; Niniola’s long-time collaborator Sarz (Beyoncé, Drake) and fellow Nigerian beatmakers Kel-P (attached with the likes of Burna Boy and Wizkid).

Some of the features on “Colours and Sounds” are; Nonso Amadi, Sauti Sol, Busiswa, Timbaland, Afro B, Femi Kuti and Sarz. She released her debut single “Ibadi” on 19 March 2014, produced by Sarz.

See track list: