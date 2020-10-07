President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan on Wednesday confirmed that only those involved in budget preparation would accompany President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly on Thursday.

Lawan also confirmed that the presentation of the 2021 national budget would take place for just one hour.

The President of the Senate told his colleagues at plenary that the presentation would be done in the chamber of the House of Representatives.

He said, ‘This time around because of the situation of COVID-19 pandemic, we have made arrangements to observe social distancing in the chamber.

“We also have to wear or face masks mandatorily. We are going to also abridge the entire event because we will be many there.

“So the entire event will last just about an hour. From the entry of the President into the chamber and addresses and the presentation and laying will be just an hour event.

“This is done so that we would be able to comply with the requirements of the COvID-19 protocol.

“Mr. President this time around will not be accompanied by many people on the entourage.

“Only a few people – very key and relevant to the budget – will accompany Mr. President into the chamber.

”I think by the arrangement those of them that have little to do with the budget will join virtually what will happen,” Lawan said.