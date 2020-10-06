By Paul Iyoghojie

The Management of Wema Bank Plc has dragged its transactions service team manager at the Ajah branch of the bank to Court for allegedly stealing N9, 290,785 he ought to deposit into the bank’s account number 0123015695.

Johnson Akpata, 36, from Kogi State and a resident of Little Saint Avenue, Sea Side Estate, Badore, Ajah, Lagos was alleged to have stolen the money by altering and falsifying the records of the bank’s ATM reconciliation for ATM one and two at the bank.

The Divisional Police Officer, DPO incharge of Lion Building Division of the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos Island directed his men led by Inspector Ulaze Emiyenghaye to arrest the accused following a

complaint by the Management of Wema Bank PLC.

Akpata was charged before the Igbosere Chief Magistrate’s Court, Lagos on a two-count change bordening on alteration, falsifying ATM records and stealing.

Police Counsel, Chinedu Njoku told the Court in charge NO b/30/2020 that the accused committed the offence between 14 February and 29 June, 2020 at the Ajah Wema Bank branch, Ajah, Lagos.

Njoku Informed the Court that the accused betrayed the trust reposed in him by his employer as the transactions service team manager and fraudulently stole the sum of N9,290,785 he ought to deposit in his employer’s account.

He said the offences, the accused committed were contrary to and punishable under sections 287(7) and 336 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Count two of the charges reads “that you, Johnson Akpata between 17 July, 2020 and 22 July, 2020, while working with Wema Bank Plc did alter and satisfy the records of Wema Bank ATM reconciliation for ATM 2 & 3.”

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges in the Court and Chief Magistrate A.O Komolafe granted him N500, 000 bails with two sureties in like sum, one of whom must own a landed property in Lagos State.

Komolafe adjourned the case till 19 October, 2020 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Lion Building Division in compliance to the COVID-19 directives till he perfecte4d the bail

conditions.