A viral Twitter video that has attracted over 17.5 million views shows that US President Donald Trump is not out of the COVID-19 woods yet,

The 8 second video shows Trump gasping for air and wincing in pain as he stood on the balcony of the White House, after he arrived from Walter Reed Hospital.

He was not even wearing a face mask.

(Watch the video posted by Brennan Murphy:

(A second video shows Trump with some discomfort:

Trump was hospitalised from Friday after his COVID-19 attack was made known and given the best of medicare and experimental drugs.

He told reporters he felt ‘very good’ after his discharge, but the video shows that the American leader is still suffering from the effects of the virus.

According to data by worldometers.info, 214, 000 Americans have died from the virus, out of

7,639,097 infected, the worst record in the world.