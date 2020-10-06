Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Despite the order of Rivers government for the reopening of all the schools, academic activities may not fully resume anytime soon at the State College of Health Science nad Management Technology as flood has taken over the institution’s campus in Port Harcourt.

While speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the President of the Students Union Government of the institution, Comrade Igwe Thankgod Nlenya, said students are now exposed to illnesses and diseases associated with a flooded environment.

He added that the stagnant water has also become a breeding ground for reptiles and waterborne diseases.

Nlenya also lamented that students are unable to access some classrooms as the flood waters have covered the roads leading to them.

He said the situation will lead to reduction in the number of halls available for use as the school resumes for full academic work.

The Student leaders therefore appealed to the state governor, Nyesom Wike, to urgently pay a visit to school and assess the situation so as to know what to do to ameliorate the situation.

He pleaded with the Governor to forgive students and management of the School if they had by any chance offended the state government and help address the appalling situation.

Nlenya who also expressed his appreciation to the Governor for reopening of schools in Rivers expressed joy over the level of compliance by the students of the college to the directives of the State Government and the College management.

He called on students of the institution who are yet to resume to do so in earnest.