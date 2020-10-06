By Preye Campbell

A disappointing transfer window and a frustrated fanbase are the sights at Old Trafford.

Manchester United came into the transfer window looking like the most prepared side. It was already certain that the club would go all out for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho to spice up an interesting Premier League attack. That signing would come in early and the club would move on to strengthen key areas like the defence, the full-back positions, and maybe the midfield. At least that was what we thought.

However, as shown repeatedly in the decision making of the United board – or a lack of it -, it is the hope that kills you if you support United. The transfer activity has now been concluded and the new arrivals have been Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles, Amad Traore (joins in January), Edinson Cavani, and Facundo Pellistri. My guess is no one thought of these names in the beginning.

Another difficult transfer window means that United could be set for a really long season, with recent performances proving just that. A summer-long pursuit of Sancho yielded nothing, much to the chagrin of those who believed that the transfer should have been made if the United board were really keen on the deal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the man most likely in the worst mood. His squad’s performance last season saw a newly energized United team looking to move even higher the following season. The arrival and performance of Bruno Fernandes in January meant that a few more signings could be what the Norwegian needed to restore the Manchester United of old. It was why he quickly highlighted the necessary reinforcements long before the transfer activity began. Defence, midfield, attack were key areas for United to further strengthen their performances.

Certainly, the manager has been let down by the club’s board, but he is still the fall guy, since he, and not the board, is in the dugout, and he will be held responsible for what has been a disappointing season for the Red Devils.

Now that the transfer window has been slammed shut, Solskjaer can only hope that his new arrivals will bring an unexpected but largely welcome improvement to his team. And they have to do it quickly.