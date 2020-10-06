Southampton have announced signing former player, Theo Walcott back on loan.

According to the club, Walcott is one of the most celebrated Southampton academy graduates in the club’s history.

The winger joined his boyhood club again on a season-long loan from Everton for almost 15 years since he departed from the club as a teenager.

Walcott was the youngest first-team player ever to feature for Southampton when he made his debut in August 2005, at only 16 years. He later left to join Arsenal in January 2006.

Walcott played at Arsenal for 12 years making 397 appearances, scoring 108 goals and twice winning the FA Cup, before moving to Everton in January 2018.

Theo Walcott said after signing: “I had a few opportunities from other clubs, but as soon as Southampton came in for me, it’s part of me and has made me into the player I am. It’s in my heart.

“I will probably cry I bet when I first play and it means so much. All the people that made it happen, I can’t thank them enough. Honestly, I’m so pleased.

Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhüttl said: “There is a lot of history between this club and Theo, so I know how special this will be for him and for our supporters.

“But what is most important to me is that we have signed a player who can help our squad and give us another strong option in our attack.