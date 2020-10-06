Some private schools record high turnout in Edo state

By Ruona Isikeh

Private schools in Edo have resumed academic activities after six months of lockdown, following the outbreak of  COVID-19 pandemic.

A correspondent  of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) monitored the resumption in Benin City  metropolis on Tuesday.

The correspondent observed that most private schools’ pupils and teachers  complied with the Federal Government’s directives of wearing face masks and sanitising  their hands in order to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

He observed that the schools made available buckets of water, hand sanitiser and liquid soaps for parents and students to wash their hands before entering their  school premises.

Most students and pupils resumed in large numbers with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Mrs Ugochi Okocha, the Proprietor of Standard Academy School, said that the school was complying with the Federal Government’s directives  on COVID-19 protocols.

She said that  the  school management had fumigated the classrooms and the entire premises as well as provided wash-hand basins, running water, liquid soap and hand sanitiser dispensers   at the entrance points and in the classrooms.

“We have spaced the seats in all  our classrooms with less students in each class.

“We have also provided infrared thermometers to check the  temperatures  of every pupil  and student at the school entrance.

“All staff, parents and visitors must wear their  face masks or face shields within the school premises,” she said.

Also, Philomena Imama, a teacher at  Excel Montessori School, said that majority of the children in the  foundation and pre-nursery classes were yet to resume.

She said that majority of  the students who resumed in her school were primary and secondary class students.

She said that about 50 per cent of the pupils that resumed school  wore their face masks  and came with their hand sanitiser.

Imama said that majority of  the schools in the state were working according to the  directives of the Edo Government in respect to the  reopening of schools.

According to her, the schools have provided all necessary materials for everyone to remain safe while within the school environment.

She, however, welcomed the children back to school and advised them to concentrate on their studies.

NAN