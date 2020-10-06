Nigerian singer Douglas Jack Agu popularly known as Runtown has confirmed he will be leading a protest against the terror carried out by men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) on Thursday.

Runtwon made the announcement after Naira Marley canceled a #EndSars protest he planned to lead today.

Naira Marley announced via Twitter that he won’t be protesting anymore because the police force are making a lot of changes.

Previously, Naira Marley was asked to cancel his planned protest by the minister of Youth and Sport, Mr. Sunday Dare.

However, Runtown on Tuesday confirmed that his #EndSars protest will take place as scheduled despite the call to abort it.

“THURSDAY IS THURSDAY !!,” Runtown wrote on Twitter.

Runtown organised the protest on Sunday after men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) came under attack over recurring brutality, extortion and extrajudicial killings.

“This has gone long enough and now we MUST take action! I’ll be leading a protest to #ENDSARS on Thursday, October 8th 2020.

“They MUST listen to us, they MUST make/effect REAL and VISIBLE changes! Empty promises won’t work this time!!!

“Let’s all come out to peacefully reach out to our “Elected” leaders beyond social media!!!

“Venue/Take Off Point: Lekki Phase 1, Toll Gate,”Runtown had said.