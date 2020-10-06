By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Porto has shown interest in signing Manchester United midfielder, Jesse Lingard on loan.

The Portuguese club has until October 25 to finalize their transfers.

The Englishman remains side-lined in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans at United, with the club said to be willing to listen to offers for the 27-year-old in the summer.

Lingard played just 931 minutes of Premier League action last term, scoring once.

However, he established himself as a regular in the Europa League as United progressed into the semi-finals of the competition.

Porto has been busy adding Premier League talent to their squad. They look poised to bring in West Ham’s Felipe Anderson on loan, and just added Chelsea’s new boy, Malang Sarr.