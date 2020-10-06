Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Lagos-based Daystar Christian Centre has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the cries of Nigerians for restructuring of the country.

The clergyman posted the advice, while apparently reacting to the statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The Presidency had in the statement described recent calls for the restructuring of the country as “recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country.”

“The Presidency responds to the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the President to do one thing or another or else, in their language, ‘the nation will break up.’

“This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are both unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at a time when the nation’s full attention is needed to deal with the security challenges facing it at a time of the COVID-19 health crisis.”

Adeyemi disagreed with Shehu.

In his tweet, on his verified Twitter handle, @sam_adeyemi, he said: “When did it become a threat for citizens to express opinions, even if strong, about the structuring or restructuring of their country? Effective leaders listen.”