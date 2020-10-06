By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Mesut Ozil who has not played for Arsenal in a long time has offered to cover the full salary of Jerry Quy, who played the role of Gunners’ mascot, Gunnersaurus, in exchange for playing in matches.

Gunnersaurus has been with the London club for 27 years and was sacked yesterday as part of Arsenal’s ways of cutting down cost amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

It has been suggested that Gunnersaurus could be brought back once fans are able to return to the Emirates, but Ozil has decided he doesn’t want to wait an age to act and has instead taken matters into his own hands.

Ozil who has been frozen out of Arsenal squad by head coach, Mikel Arteta, announced on Twitter that he is willing to reimburse Arsenal with Quy’s full salary if he returns to his role as Arsenal mascot.

Arsenal, however, responded to Ozil shortly after, that Gunnersaurus is not extinct and will return to action when fans are allowed back at matches.

I was so sad that Jerry Quy aka our famous & loyal mascot @Gunnersaurus and integral part of our club was being made redundant after 27 years. As such, I’m offering to reimburse @Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player… pic.twitter.com/IfWN38x62z — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 6, 2020