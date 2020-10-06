Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

It was encomium galore for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State when he visited the palace of the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure kingdom, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, on Tuesday in continuation of his campaign for the October 10 gubernatorial election.

Though Akeredolu’s main opponent in the election, Eyitayo Jegede of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is from Akure and is counting on the huge number of votes from the area to defeat the incumbent governor, the traditional ruler did not hold back in acknowledging the Governor’s strides in the development of the capital city.

According to the traditional rulers, Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, has fulfilled his promises to the people of Akure kingdom and whoever is saying otherwise will be lying.

Akeredolu was accompanied to the palace of the Deji by some All Progressives Party, APC chieftains, including Senator Ibikunle Amosun, minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Donald Tayo Alasoadura and Mr. Niyi Akintola SAN, were among others.

The respected monarch said ”When Governor Akeredolu assumed office amidst inherited debt running into billion, many people thought he wouldn’t perform.”

”Anyone that says Mr.Talk and Do didn’t perform in Akure is only lying. His work is all over the places. When he started and he inherited debt running into billions of naira. I was saying that this man won’t do anything

“But to my surprise, what he has done is even more than what those who met surplus did. Anyone that love Akure and believes in Akure, I will always love. Our hospital that has been long abandoned is now wearing a new look courtesy of this ‘Talk and Do Governor’.

“He’s almost dualizing the whole of Akure. Aketi has done very well and he has appointed our people into government. We want to pray for our governor.”

In his response, Akeredolu praised the monarch for his love and commitment to the development of Akure kingdom.

He said: “You have convinced me beyond any doubt, that you love this Akure. You made a case that for many years at the federal level, Akure has nothing. But today, we are happy that the minister from Ondo State is from Akure. Our concern is that the party at the federal level should be the same with that of the state level.

“We thank You. Akure is our state capital. And it is important that we work here. And we will do more. We have a college of medicine here. We are building a 500-bed hospital in Akure. You must vote for continuity for this work to continue.

“We are saying that there must be connection to global economy. Akure airport is designated as a cargo airport. There are many benefits we are enjoying from the federal government and it is because of the relationship we have with the federal Govt. We will construct Igbatoro road. “