By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Prophet Babatunde Alfa, founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Ondo State has been jailed for life over the missing of a year old baby from the church last year.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment along with five others complicit in the disappearance of the baby, Gold Kolawole.

They are: Omodara Olayinka, Margaret Oyebola ,Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo and Esther Kayode.

The presiding judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola found them guilty on two-count of kidnapping, aid and abetting to kidnap brought against them.

The judge also condemned in strong terms the complicity, compromise, and lackadaisical attitude of the Ondo State Police Command after the child got missing which also led the burning of Sotitobire Church.

The judge pronouncement follows months of the trial of Prophet Alfa over the missing child.

Gold Kolawole was declared missing on November 10, 2019 from the church.

The situation turned violent after news filtered that the corpse of the missing one-year-old was found inside the church premises

The founder of the church was arrested by the police and later arraigned in court where he was convicted along with five others.