Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards and his wife Perri Shakes-Drayton, known as Perri, have posted a picture with their son, Olaoluwa.

The couple welcomed their son back in August and shared the good news with the caption “Matthew Olaoluwa Edwards 👑❤️ August 26th 2020 7:00 am.”

They also launched a reality TV show titled Mike and Perri on MTV and BET digital, set to be released this Thursday.

“🚨 We’re excited to announce Part 1 of SOMETHING HUGEEE coming later today on our YouTube channel ‘Mike and Perri’ make sure you’re SUBSCRIBED so you don’t miss our big news. 🔔🔔

#MikeandPerri #annoucment #youtube”

Mike Edwards is a high-jump athlete and entrepreneur. He runs his male grooming and Cigar company, Aireyys, the first black-owned cigar line in the United Kingdom.

Perri Shakes-Drayton is a retired British track and field athlete. She was the 2013 European Indoor Champion in the 400 metres and won a 2012 World Indoor Championship gold medal in the 4 x 400 metres relay.

She has also won silver and bronze medals in the 4 × 400 m relay at the World Championships.