As pressure continues to mount on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, following Sunday’s heavy defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, the Manchester United hierarchy could move in for former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Daily Star reports that United’s officials have already reached out to the 48-year-old Argentine for a position in the dugout.

Pochettino has been without a club since last November when he was sacked at Spurs having only helped them reach the UEFA Champions League final. The former footballer has turned down a host of clubs, as he ‘seeks the right club for him’.

As for Solskjaer, the Norwegian is still assured of the job he was appointed to in December 2018, but the appalling results so far mean he is now sitting on the edge and must save his job by improving the team in coming games.