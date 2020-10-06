By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive to coronavirus according to the Swiss FA. This follows reports that Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane, and midfielder, Thiago Alcantara also tested positive for coronavirus.

The Switzerland player marks as the third Liverpool player to test positive for the virus after the Swiss FA disclosed his tests result.

“Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for Covid-19,” said the Swiss FA in a statement. “In consultation with the health authorities, he is in isolation. Clarifications are currently underway with the local health authorities about how to proceed.”

The 28-year-old should be with Switzerland national team for their Nations League fixtures against Spain on Saturday and Germany next Tuesday but now in isolation.

Earlier this month, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his concern about releasing his players to international football during the coronavirus pandemic.