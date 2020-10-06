The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has said that the Lagos light-rail under construction is expected to begin full operation in the year 2022.

Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, the Managing Director of LAMATA announced this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Akinajo was quoted as giving the assurance after a meeting with contractors and consultants handling the Lagos Light-Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red and Blue Line projects.

She said that the meeting was convened to reiterate the already established positions on the timeline for the delivery of the rail lines project.

According to her, the Red Line is one of seven rail lines identified in the state’s Strategic Transport Master Plan for the mass movement of commuters and reduce road congestion that has characterised the state.

The LAMATA MD underscored the importance of the 24-kilometre stretch between Oyingbo and Agbado, representing the first phase of the 37-kilometre rail project.

She said that the railway was one of the effective ways through which cities deal with traffic congestion.

“The Red Line is supposed to be a quick win because it will share tracks with the Nigerian Railway Corporation on its Lagos – Ibadan rail corridor.

“There will be no delays, no budget or cost overrun and there will not be any shift in the delivery date.

“Our meeting is just to take stock of what we have done so far since this project started and to re-emphasise that there is no room for slippage in the delivery of the Red Line.

Akinajo explained that in order to ensure train movement is not obstructed, four overpasses and three pedestrian bridges would be constructed to eliminate level crosses and pedestrian access on the rail tracks.

“There will be a guarantee of unhindered movement of the train, which will have eight minutes headway, whilst ensuring safety by eliminating vehicular and pedestrian interactions along the rail line.

“Our projection is that the first phase of the Red line will carry between 350,000 and 400,000 passengers daily.’’

She said that the government would not compromise on the agreed timelines, adding that funding for the project “is ready and secured’’ as there will not be any funding issue.

The statement also quoted the Director of Rail Transportation, LAMATA, Mr Olasunkanmi Okusaga, as urging contractors and consultants on the projects to work together to meet the set target date.

Okusaga said that challenges should be quickly reported and resolved in a way that would be beneficial to the timely delivery of the projects.