Here in full is the order rolled out by Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, against the reckless FSARS, STS, IRT and other Tactical Squads operating at the Federal, Zonal and State Command levels.

Adamu issued the order in response to the #EndSARS campaign mounted by Nigerians in recent days.

Every Nigerian needs to keep this order, in case one runs into any of the lawless policemen working with these squads and giving the Nigeria Police Force a bad name.