By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Popular Nollywood comic actor, John Okafor, known as Mr Ibu has revealed how his workers poisoned him after being paid lots of money to eliminate him.

The popular actor added that he had also been poisoned several times in a bid to eliminate him because of his success in life and that God had always been with him.

Mr. Ibu, in an interview with Nigezie Tv, said “Even here in my office, they brought the first poison, I took it. I was falling around, vomiting, nobody came to ask what was wrong with me. The workers did not enter even though they heard me falling all over the place.”

He said he vomited something and that they gave him the second poison, saying that “these are people working with me. I swallowed another one unknowingly until when God opened my eyes.”

Mr. Ibu stated: “That is why you cannot see any of them in my office except my sister that was working with me. They paid them, gave them enough money to make sure that they eliminate me.

“All those plans are from my town people who are surprised that I can make it in life, build houses and go places. But their plans did not align with God’s decision. God said ‘NO’ and when He says ‘no’ everything is final.”

He also said he did not take alcohol till now, saying that people often said that he did not take alcohol but only that his stomach was big.

“I do not even eat much; I only take little since they gave me that poison. The belly was bigger than this but I began to take some medicine and it reduced to the extent that I was able to see my legs. Before, I never used to see my legs. Some boys gave me poison,” he said.

Mr. Ibu narrated how it happened, saying that they took him to Nnewi under the guise that he had a show, adding that when they got there, they pounced on him and began to beat him.

He said after they had beaten him, they put some poison in his mouth and left him for dead till his dancers came to pick him, saying that he did not wake up till they took him home.

According to him, the people had given up, but that God said, he would not go yet, saying that if not for God, he would have been a story.

“This was perpetrated by people who do not love me and those of them who think it is better they kill me. I leave the case for God. Whatever they think I have done bad, let God judge,” he said.