American stand-up comedian, actor, and producer Kevin Hart and wife Eniko, have released pictures of their new born daughter Kaori Mai.

The couple welcomed their baby girl, and second child together on the 29 September. Eniko broke the news on her social media page with the caption:

“thankful • grateful • blessed 🙏🏽

a little bit of heaven sent down to earth..

welcome to the world baby girl..

we couldn’t love you more..💜

✨Kaori Mai Hart✨

9.29.20

when your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again. Ori my girl you are everything I could’ve ever imagined plus more.

My light ✨💜

our hearts are full!

#fourhartbeats 🤗”

Kevin also wrote:

God is amazing …. #Harts #4

Eniko and Kevin got married in 2016, after the comedian’s first marriage crashed in 2011. He has two kids from his previous union to Torrei Hart.