By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, DCP Frank Mba has urged Nigerians to be patient with the police force on how they intend to handle misdemeanour of SARS officials.

Mba made this call in an Instagram live video with Afro-Pop star Azzez Fashola professionally called Naira Marley who earlier organized a protest towards ending SARS brutality.

The Force PRO said that the Inspector-General of police is very serious about his recent restriction order on SARS officials and other tactical squads of the police.

Previously, Naira Marley organized a protest he was poised to lead towards ending SARS brutality. However, the musician canceled the protest after the Nigerian Police and Minister of Youth and Sport assured that the voices of Nigerian youths have been heard and is being addressed.

The Police then invited the music star to an Instagram live interaction to address brewing issues between the youths and the Police.

Naira Marley during the interaction demanded that SARS officers should be seen on the street only when there are armed robbery operations or in emergency situations their interventions are required.

The song star also demanded that the police operate in their uniforms at all times and with a police van during every operation.

The soapy crooner also said that the police ought to respect Nigerians for whom they are and be respected regardless of how they are dressed or how they appear.

He said being tattooed or carrying dreads did not mean one is a criminal and should be respected by the police.

He demanded that the Force PRO gives an update on SARS officials who have been arrested in the past for illegal conduct.

Mba, in his response to the musician said that the song star was right about appearances and regardless of how people dress, they have to be respected by the police.

He also said that in cases where people are being harassed by police officers, picture and video evidence could be sent to the police for proper investigation and sanctions.