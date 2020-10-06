The Nigeria Police Force have partnered with popular entertainer Naira Marley to create awareness on how the Force’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad will be reformed.

The Police Force made the announcement after the singer canceled his #ENDSARS protest scheduled to hold today.

The Anti-Robbery Squad has been under attack over recurring reports of brutality, extortion and extrajudicial killing.

However, a statement released by the Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday morning urged Nigerian youths to be calm and law-abiding, noting that their voices have been heard loudly and clearly.

The statement also confirmed that the Force PRO- DCP Frank Mba will be having a live Instagram chat with Naira Marley by 11 am today.

The statement reads: “The Inspector-General of Police wishes to inform Nigerian youths that their voices and complaints on the issues of unprofessional conduct by some SARS operatives have been heard very loudly and clearly.

“The Leadership of the NPF will work with the Ministry of Youth and other stakeholders, including Youth leaders, youth entrepreneurs, CSOs and others in formulating and implementing consensual reforms.

“Today, Tuesday 6th October 2020, by 11 am, the Force PRO- DCP Frank Mba will be having a live Instagram chat with Naira Marley to answer questions and discuss the concerns of young Nigerians on the issues of SARS operations and other burning issues. Please stay tuned.”