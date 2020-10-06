By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Nigerian musician, Azzez Adeshina Fashola popularly called Naira Marley has canceled a #EndSars protest he planned to lead today.

The Afro-Pop star announced via Twitter that he won’t be protesting anymore because the police force are making a lot of changes.

He said angry youths who are ready to join his protest should give the police a week grace before a mass protest.

The soapy crooner made the announcement in response to a tweet by the Nigerian Police. They informed the singer that their voices have been heard and are working hard to make changes.

Also, they said the Police PRO, DCP Frank Mba would be having a live Instagram chat with the singer to answer questions on SARS operations and other burning issues.

Previously, Naira Marley has been asked to cancel his planned protest by the minister of Youth and Sport, Mr. Sunday Dare.

He said as the minister in charge of youth, he is aware the issue has to be tacked and the government is doing that.

Naira Marley began organizing a protest on Sunday after several youths began to voice their rage on Twitter about the illicit activities of SARS officers.

The singer said Nigerians love protesting on Twitter which he says is the problem and organized a physical protest towards ending Sars brutality.