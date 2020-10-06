Nigerian record producer, singer, songwriter and entrepreneur Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, and singer Teni have signed new deals.

The duo have just signed endorsement deals as Globacom Ambassador. Taking to social media to announce the good news, Don Jazzy penned the message:

“Another One ☝🏿. The Endorsements don #Berekete. To GOD be the glory. Say hello to the new Globacom Ambassador. 😀😀😀 #Glo #Globerekete. #Mavin”

He also signed a deal some days back and wrote the message: “Morning guys pls help me share this great news so all your friends will know that for all their trading experiences I have found a name they can trust. Say hello to the new brand ambassador for Hantec Markets. @hantecmarketsnigeria 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 (pls share on your story and tag me. Thanks)”