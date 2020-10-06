Davido has kicked out Sanni Goriola popularly known as Lil Frosh from his record label DMW.

The DMW boss terminates all affiliations with the fast-rising rapper after he was accused of beating his girlfriend Gift Camille to a pulp.

The rapper was called out by the brother and manager of the girlfriend on Monday, October 5, 2020.

However, Davido, on Tuesday, 6th of October 2020, announced that Lil Frosh’s contract was terminated after internal investigations carried out by the label.

The statement released by Davido reads: “In light of the recent allegation made against Mr. Sanni Goriola Wasiu a.k.a. Lil Frosh, we would like to state that as a record label, domestic violence is not a trivial matter and we will never support or condone such behaviour.

“There is no excuse for the actions of Lil Frosh and we understand that there is nothing that can be said or down to take away the insensitivity shown.

“Upon internal investigations carried out by the label, we are left with no option than to terminate the recording contract exists between the label and Lil Frosh, effective immediately. We hereby immediately severe all affiliations with Mr. Sanni Goriola a.ka. Lil Frosh.

“Once again, we do not condone domestic violence and stand with all victims of domestic violence.”