Davido owner of the DMW (Davido Music World) record label has formally unveiled the label’s new signing Liya, its first female artiste.

In a post on both Twitter and Instagram, Davido calls Liya, the label’s FIRST LADY’ and promised to make her a global star.

Welcome officially to the party! DMW 1st lady! @yes_liya_ from here it’s onwards and upwards ! On this day I make this promise to you. Imma make you a global star! Never 🧢 !! #30BG cc @bfaandco 🖊 📝 pic.twitter.com/cZpvSiFcUu — Davido (@davido) October 6, 2020

Liya, 21 years old, also posted photos of the signing on her Twitter handle, with a promise to make the label proud.

My dreams are coming true, here & now @davido I will make you so proud, I appreciate U frm my soul ! I want this more than anything, thank you @freshie_vanz for believing in me, it means so much that I have a manager as passionate as U. As for me, it’s official I AM #30BG🚀 pic.twitter.com/nEZTYkjGbW — Liya (@yes_liya_) October 6, 2020