Two Nigerian singers, Burna Boy and Rema were announced Tuesday by MTV among nominations for the “2020 MTV EMAs for the Best African Act.

Other African singers nominated in the category are Master KG, Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa (South Africa), Sheebah (Uganda), Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of The Congo.

Burna Boy, who won the award last year appreciated MTV for the recognition.

“A big thank you to my MTV family for nominating me again for this award and to my fans all over the world for listening to and supporting my music,“ he wrote on Twitter.

Lady Gaga earned the most nominations this year with seven total, followed by Justin Bieber and BTS with five each.

Gaga was nominated for “Best Artist,” “Best Pop,” and “Best Video” for her duet with Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me,” which also secured a position in the “Best Song” and “Best Collaboration” categories.

BTS and Justin Bieber each received five nods, for categories including “Biggest Fans” and “Best Pop.”

The nominations include three new categories: “Best Latin,” “Video for Good” and “Best Virtual Live.”

The “Best Local Act” category returns, with nominations including: Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B for “Best US Act,” Justin Bieber and The Weeknd for “Best Canadian Act” and Dua Lipa for “Best UK & Ireland Act.”

The two-hour long awards show will air globally on MTV on November 8 and fans can vote up until November 2.

The Full List:

BEST VIDEO

Billie Eilish, “everything i wanted”

Cardi B, “WAP” ft. Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled, “POPSTAR” ft. Drake

Karol G, “Tusa” ft. Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift, “The Man”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

BEST ARTIST

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

BEST SONG

BTS, “Dynamite”

DaBaby, “Rockstar” ft. Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

BEST COLLABORATION

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream”

Cardi B, “WAP” ft. Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby, “Rockstar” ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber, “Intentions” ft. Quavo

Karol G, “Tusa” ft. Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, “I’m Ready”

BEST POP

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix

BEST GROUP

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

BEST NEW

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

BEST ROCK

Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST ALTERNATIVE

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak, “Lockdown”

David Guetta & Sia, “Let’s love”

Demi Lovato, “I Love Me”

H.E.R., “I Can’t Breathe”

Jorja Smith, “By Any Means”

Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”

BEST PUSH

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD

BEST VIRTUAL LIVE

BTS, Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream

J Balvin, Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land, Around The World

Little Mix, UNCancelled

Maluma, Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone, Nirvana Tribute

BEST ACT (Home Region)

Lady Gaga (US)

Megan Thee Stallion (US)

Cardi B (US)

Justin Bieber (CANADA)

The Weeknd (CANADA)

Dua Lip (UK & Ireland)

BEST AFRICAN ACT:

Burna Boy

REMA

Master KG,

Kabza de Small

DJ Maphorisa

Sheebah

Gaz Mawete