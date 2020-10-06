Two Nigerian singers, Burna Boy and Rema were announced Tuesday by MTV among nominations for the “2020 MTV EMAs for the Best African Act.
Other African singers nominated in the category are Master KG, Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa (South Africa), Sheebah (Uganda), Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of The Congo.
Burna Boy, who won the award last year appreciated MTV for the recognition.
“A big thank you to my MTV family for nominating me again for this award and to my fans all over the world for listening to and supporting my music,“ he wrote on Twitter.
Lady Gaga earned the most nominations this year with seven total, followed by Justin Bieber and BTS with five each.
Gaga was nominated for “Best Artist,” “Best Pop,” and “Best Video” for her duet with Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me,” which also secured a position in the “Best Song” and “Best Collaboration” categories.
BTS and Justin Bieber each received five nods, for categories including “Biggest Fans” and “Best Pop.”
The nominations include three new categories: “Best Latin,” “Video for Good” and “Best Virtual Live.”
The “Best Local Act” category returns, with nominations including: Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B for “Best US Act,” Justin Bieber and The Weeknd for “Best Canadian Act” and Dua Lipa for “Best UK & Ireland Act.”
The two-hour long awards show will air globally on MTV on November 8 and fans can vote up until November 2.
The Full List:
BEST VIDEO
Billie Eilish, “everything i wanted”
Cardi B, “WAP” ft. Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled, “POPSTAR” ft. Drake
Karol G, “Tusa” ft. Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift, “The Man”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
BEST ARTIST
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
BEST SONG
BTS, “Dynamite”
DaBaby, “Rockstar” ft. Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
BEST COLLABORATION
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream”
Cardi B, “WAP” ft. Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby, “Rockstar” ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber, “Intentions” ft. Quavo
Karol G, “Tusa” ft. Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, “I’m Ready”
BEST POP
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix
BEST GROUP
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
BEST NEW
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna
BEST ROCK
Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST ALTERNATIVE
blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Anderson .Paak, “Lockdown”
David Guetta & Sia, “Let’s love”
Demi Lovato, “I Love Me”
H.E.R., “I Can’t Breathe”
Jorja Smith, “By Any Means”
Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”
BEST PUSH
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD
BEST VIRTUAL LIVE
BTS, Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream
J Balvin, Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land, Around The World
Little Mix, UNCancelled
Maluma, Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone, Nirvana Tribute
BEST ACT (Home Region)
Lady Gaga (US)
Megan Thee Stallion (US)
Cardi B (US)
Justin Bieber (CANADA)
The Weeknd (CANADA)
Dua Lip (UK & Ireland)
BEST AFRICAN ACT:
Burna Boy
REMA
Master KG,
Kabza de Small
DJ Maphorisa
Sheebah
Gaz Mawete
What do you think?