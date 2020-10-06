Lauretta Onochie, a media aide of President Muhammadu Buhari, today called out singer Wizkid over his recent comment on the president’s COVID-19 recovery message to President Trump and his wife amid an ongoing outcry by Nigerian youths to end the SARS menace.

In her remarks, Onochie called Wizkid’s attack on the president “crass ignorance, insensitivity and childishness”.

Onochie who in a post shared on her official Twitter page noted that there is nothing disrespectful about the Wizkid calling President Buhari an old man, his way and manner of approach was not entirely in a good light.

See her tweet below.

Its not disrespectful to call anyone old. Its the way and manner Ayo Balogun addressed the President that leaves a sour taste in the mouth. He exhibited crass ignorance, insensitivity and childishness. But hey, he's a #DumbkidNotWhizKid When he grows up, he might learn respect — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) October 6, 2020